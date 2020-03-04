HHS grapplers finish in 19th place at states
HUNTINGTON – On Saturday afternoon Ben Lambert accomplished his goal by pinning Zane Milburn of Spring Mills at the 1:09 mark, to finish in 5th place and land on the podium.
“It felt good to place again this season because I knew the competition was stiffer this year,” explained Lambert.
“Ben is very knowledgeable about the sport,” said head coach Ed Hardinger.
“He just knows how to wrestle. He never panics. He is even keel. The kid Ben pinned to get 5th was a good wrestler. Heavyweight was a lot tougher this year.”
As a team Hampshire sent 9 wrestlers to compete at states and the Trojans finished in 19th place overall.
“It felt pretty good,” said coach Hardinger.
“Having a young team and to go down there and have a guy place and have some guys win some matches, I’m happy.”
Also picking up wins for the Trojans were the Staub brothers, Jacob and Hunter, Luke Alkire and Gabe Hamm (via forfeit).
Senior Hunter Staub competed in the 182-pound division and posted a (1-2) record, pinning Matthey Holderby of Riverside before coming up just short against Dante Logan of Martinsburg in the consolation bracket.
“I was worried about Hunter before heading down there, but the 1st kid he wrestled, he went after him.
Even though Hunter got beat, he bounced back and got the next kid in a high single and tripped him right to his back,” explained Hardinger.
In the 195-pound weight class Jacob Staub went (1-2), beating Liam O’Connor from Morgantown by fall at the 1:19 mark before being knocked out by the eventual 3rd place finisher, Christian Ramsey of Riverside.
In the 170-pound class, Luke Alkire lost his opening match, but bounced back with a 7-5 victory over Ben Tower of University before being eliminated by Tyler Boyd of Parkersburg by pin.
“I was really happy that Luke won his 2nd match,” Hardinger commented.
The Landis brothers, Wesley and Grant, didn’t win a match, but they didn’t get pinned either, which proves their continued progress on the mat.
“They both did really well and wrestled real tough,” said Hardinger.
Also wrestling for the Trojans at states were Miguel Elmer, Ben MacArthur.
Elmer and MacArthur both finished 0-2 as they represented the 106-pound and 132-pound weight classes respectively.
Next up for the grapplers is the offseason. What does Coach Hardinger want to see from his kids during the next 9 months?
“Lift, lift, lift, and wrestle anytime you get a chance to.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.