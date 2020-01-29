Trojans drain 15 treys to pummel Patriots 71-24
“We put up a lot of shots as a team in practice,” said coach Julieanne Buckley.
“This is by far the best shooting team I’ve had at HHS as a whole.”
Gym rat Kat Corbin led the onslaught draining seven 3-pointers for a total of 21 points. Kat’s seven 3’s in a single game puts her in the record books (according to available data) tied with former Trojan standout Hannah Carl who notched seven 3’s in a 80-37 victory over Bishop Walsh back in 2012.
What motivates Corbin to wake up at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to shoot 500 3-pointers before game time?
“I don’t want to have any regrets in life. When I graduate, I want to be able to say, I did everything I could to win,” Corbin explained.
“I never want to look back and think to myself, I could have done more.”
When Kat was informed postgame that she just tied a single game record, she smiled and stated, “Hard work pays off.”
Coach Buckley shined some light on Kat’s commitment to improve her craft.
“Kat is just on another level as far as the hours she devotes to her shot. She lives in the gym and deserves all the success that comes.”
In addition to Kat’s seven 3-pointers, Gracie Fields and Hannah Ault hit three 3’s while Danielle Davis and Jadyn Judy both added 1.
Corbin led the team scoring 21 points, Fields tallied 15, and Ault finished with 11.
As Washington can attest to, this Trojan team will be tough to beat once the playoffs arrive if the deep shot is on target.
While the offensive performance grabs the headlines, the defensive effort was stellar as well holding the Patriots to single digits in all 4 quarters. In fact, Hampshire’s perimeter defense was so stingy; it did not give up a single 3-pointer to the Patriots all game.
With the victory, Hampshire improved their season record to 8-8. The girls were back in action last night against Petersburg, seeking revenge after losing the opening game of the season to the Vikings at home 52-48.
Hampshire also looks to even the season series against Keyser this week as they play in Tornado Alley on Thursday Jan. 30 with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. The next home game for the Trojans is on Monday Feb. 3 against the Sentinels of Fort Hill. o
