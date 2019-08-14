Former West Virginia hooper Nathan Adrian is getting his shot at pro basketball with France’s JSA Bordeaux after showing what he’s got with Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament.
Teammate John Flowers alluded to Adrian’s professional offer after Best Virginia’s second round exit from TBT, noting it as a silver lining from the squad’s performance: “If anything came out of this TBT thing at least we got Nate a offer to play overseas ... played great in the little bit of time he had and impressed a few coaches to get his pro career started,” tweeted Flowers.
In two games with Best Virginia, Adrian came off the bench and averaged 1 point and 4.5 rebounds.
JSA Bordeaux (which stands for “Youth of St. Augustine Bordeaux” in English) competes in Nationale Masculine 2, the fourth tier of the French basketball league system. Former NBA player Boris Diaw has been a vice president for the club since 2009. During that span, the JSA has moved up and down the league tiers, reaching as high as the second-tier Pro B.
Their current goal, according to the club’s website, is to return to Pro B by 2021. Adrian played in 140 games for the Mountaineers, averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for his career. He elevated his game in his senior year, chipping in 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Adrian is the son of Hampshire grad Kevin Adrian of Morgantown. o
