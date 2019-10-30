Commissioner Cup Champions, Fall 2019 Team Eclipse, coached by Dale Myers.
Commissioner Cup 2nd Place, Team Fusion, coached by Matthew Church and Dennis Keckley.
12U Plowright Cup Champions, Team Extreme coached by Derek Steifel.
12U Plowright Cup 2nd place, Rams coached by Taylor Harwood.
10U Harwood Cup Champions, Team Panthers, coaches Virginia Barajas-Rosales & Tina Waugh.
10U Harwood Cup 2nd place, Team Counterstrike, coached by Brian Shaffer.
