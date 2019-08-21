CASL, the Children’s Adaptive Sports League formed by The Dapper Dan Club of Allegany County, The Children’s League and the Cumberland YMCA, is a non-profit organization with the purpose of providing various sports clinics for special needs children, age 4 to 21, in the Tri-State area.
A free indoor soccer event for children with special needs ages 4 to 21 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Riverside YMCA, 601 Kelly Road, Cumberland.
All children will have the opportunity to run soccer drills and participate in a game scenario. Volunteers are welcome and parent involvement is encouraged. No equipment is required.
Pre-registration is required to participate. Sign up online at www.leaguelineup.com/dapperdan or in person at The Children’s League office in the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland.
For information or questions please email childrensadaptivesportsleague@gmail.com or call The Children’s League at 301-759-5200. o
