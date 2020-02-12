Carroll's Corner is typically a safe zone from political rhetoric. Not this week. As a newly registered voter, the political environment across the Mountain State is of great importance to this ballot stuffer, and one bill in particular hit me hard, SB 285.
"The purpose of this bill is to discontinue the West Virginia Racing Commission special account known as the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund; to transfer all moneys in the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund to the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund for appropriation by the Legislature."
In layman’s terms, West Virginia taxpayers fork over $15 million annually to fund dog abuse at 2 racetracks.
I'm barking mad. In fact, I'm downright woofy.
Not shockingly, West Virginia is the only state in the union that subsidizes a dying industry like greyhound racing. I guess mountaineers have an affinity for propping up outdated and toxic businesses.
As one of the poorest states in America, it is befuddling that millions of dollars are channeled to barbaric and unpopular so-called sporting events.
According to state veterinary records, over 3,000 greyhounds suffered bone fractures resulting in the killing of over 400 dogs since 2008.
That means on average nearly 21 dogs per month are injured and nearly 3 dogs per month are euthanized at Wheeling Island and Mardi Gras Casinos.
Also since 2008, $180 million dollars have been contributed to containing pooches in stacked rows of small wire cages that are not large enough for them to stand or stretch.
Don’t you think $15 million dollars would be better used for healthcare, education, tourism, road repairs, or even a new turf field?
Funding a vicious industry that is cruel to animals is downright embarrassing. Dog racing is already illegal in 41 states, which means smoking THC is more acceptable nationwide than starving hounds.
Tell Sen. Joe to finally make a good decision this month and let him know you are in full support of Senate Bill 285. o
