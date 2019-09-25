MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior kicker Evan Staley as been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in a 29-24 victory at Kansas on Saturday.
Staley finished the game with three field goals, including a season-long 44-yarder. He also had six kickoffs for an average of 62.8 yards and four touchbacks.
West Virginia returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 5 against Texas. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.