The four-game shutout streak is the first time since 1959 that Keyser has held teams scoreless in 4 consecutive games. (Note: In 1959 Keyser went 6 games in a row without giving up a point).
As compiled by sports reporter Chapin Jewell of the Mineral Daily News Tribune, in 5 games, the Golden Tornado has outscored their opponents 286 points to 7, for an average score of 57-1 per game.
Four of these first 5 opponents were West Virginia AA playoff teams a year ago.
In five games, Keyser has now out-gained their opponents in total net yards 2,550 to 554, an average of 510 yards to 111 per game.
Former Hampshire Head Coach Sean Biser has the talent and the depth to make a run at the state title with talent splattered all over the roster on both sides of the ball.
Don Woodworth is a physical monster for Keyser on the defensive line while his partners in crime DJ Cochran and Shawn See (7’0, 325 pounds) help anchor the offensive line.
At quarterback you have multi-talented star athlete Ryan Shoemaker who is a savvy vet of Biser’s wing-t offense. Shoemaker is a natural born leader as he started at point guard for the basketball and is the ace of the pitching staff for the baseball squad.
In the backfield, Keyser has a spoil of riches including RB Aaron Lyons, FB Drae Allen, speedster Zion Powell, bruiser Tristan Fox, and do-it-all Caden Biser.
Keyser doesn’t toss the ball often but when they do, look out for Phillip Biser or one of the backs to be on the receiving end.
While the defensive line is the strength of the defense, that allows the punishing linebacker Jackson Biser to make the big hits.
Kickoff between Hampshire (0-5) and #2 Keyser (5-0) is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night on Sunrise Summit.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.