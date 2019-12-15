Review Watch Special Alert
Delays/Cancellations

Hampshire County Schools are NOW CLOSED TODAY< Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, due to snowy and icy roads. This is NOT a snow packet day.  

Neighboring Hardy and Mineral counties are on 2-hour delays. Morn County is also closed.  .  

Road Conditions
 
For real-time traffic information and road conditions, visit www.wv511.org Click here for more road conditions.
Other Announcements
There are no other announcements for today.

