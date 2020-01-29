There have been many upgrades to Hampshire High School in the 2019-2020 school year, starting with the gate and cameras installed in the beginning of the year to now adding student art murals around the school.
Walking through the halls, you can find that there have been some colorful murals painted around the school by the art students.
“I love the art work and inspirational words that are being painted around the school,” said senior Kat Corbin.
The idea behind putting these inspirational artwork around the school was principal DiAnna Liller’s because she wanted to brighten up each hallway. These murals are all painted by HHS students who take art two, three and four.
“I am a muralist myself so when Mrs. Liller came to me with the idea I was thrilled,” art teacher Marlene Hedrick said, “and I am super proud of the art work each of students has painted so far this school year.”
The students earn a project grade for each mural that they complete. Before they start painting, they brainstorm an idea and determine a location. The project idea has to be approved by the principal and art teacher and then they can begin their work.
Many students have said good things about the art work being around the school and think it is a great idea. Some students have made comments like, “It is always nice looking around the hallways and seeing the uplifting pictures and sayings on the walls of Hampshire High.” o
