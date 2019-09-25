Vice Principal Orie Pancione said goodbye to Hampshire High School on Sept. 13. He will be continuing the rest of the school year as vice principal at Frankfort High School.
Senior Matthew Kerns was sad to see Pancione leave. “It’s upsetting to see him leave because he’s been here since I’ve been a freshman, and I will miss him very much,” Kerns said.
Since Pancione is now gone, Adam Feazell replaced him on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Feazell is a former business teacher and a state advisor for DECA.
Principal DiAnna Liller seems to think that Feazell will get into the swing of things very quickly.
“I think he will be a great addition to the faculty at HHS,” said Liller. “He is great with children and excited to be working with this school.”
HHS academic coach Linda Staub agrees. “I also think he will do a great job. He is young and energetic and loves to work with kids,” she said.
Although everyone at HHS is upset to see Mr. Pancione go, all the students still wish him the best at Frankfort.
“I’m sad that Pancione is gone, and the school will definitely miss him, but I still hope that he has a good year at FHS,” said junior Makenzie Park.
