Romney Middle School would like to recognize the following students who go the extra mile in showing perseverance in their daily efforts to do their best. Those students include Shelby Burrows, Braxton Billmeyer, Jaeden Edwards, Holly Barnes and Hope Heavner (not pictured).ο
