SUNRISE SUMMIT — Romney Middle School will be holding a book swap for students before Thanksgiving break.
The school is encouraging students, parents, past students, staff and community members to donate books appropriate for middle-school-aged students (11-14, grades 6-8). The collection will run until Nov. 5.
The school’s goal is to have enough for each student at RMS to get a book to keep (or exchange at a later book swap), so please feel free to donate as many books as you would like. The school will need close to 400 books to meet its goal.
Drop books off at RMS during school hours. Current students should bring their donations to their homeroom teachers. If you have questions, contact Assistant Principal Christy Stump at RMS. o
