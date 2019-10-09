CBMS has been prioritizing a schoolwide growth mindset through a number of vital implementations and valuable teamwork. All staff members have been trained with the Capturing Kids Hearts program to help build the foundation and cultivate a school climate and culture of inclusion and learning for all.
The CBMS Leadership Team also gathered input from students last year to create its new school motto to emulate: Be kind, work hard and learn.
CBMS utilizes the iReady program to help target and differentiate for the learning needs of all students. Teachers use team planning to target specific learning goals for each grade level to support and build on relevance and rigor in the classroom.
Homeroom is dedicated for students to track schoolwide progress in student data notebooks, set specific goals for self-improvement, check LiveGrades to make up any missing work and conference about personal goals, as well as teambuilding and classbuilding opportunities with cooperative learning to encourage grade-level and schoolwide growth.
CBMS is also proud of its amazing community involvement through its outstanding PTO, communication and connections with families, and dedicated community members that are always willing to help our students to be the very best that they can be.
This achievement could not be possible without the hardworking administration, staff, students and its community. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.