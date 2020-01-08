The Hampshire County Board of Education held a special meeting, their seventeenth (17th) meeting of the 2019-2020 school year, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. This was a re-scheduled meeting from Monday, Dec. 16. The meeting had to be re-scheduled due to inclement weather.
The following Board members were in attendance: Miss Debra Ann Champ, President; Mr. Ed Morgan, Vice President and Mr. Bernard Hott, Mrs. Deadre Rinker and Mrs. Bonita Wilcox, members.
PURPOSE: The Hampshire County Board of Education held a special meeting for the purpose of conducting an employee hearing. Some regular business followed.
President Champ called the meeting to order at 4:02 p.m.
Prayer was given by Mrs. Wilcox followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the agenda.
Mrs. Rinker moved approval with Mrs. Wilcox seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
The employee hearing was held later since neither the employee nor the attorney were present at the beginning of the meeting.
I. APPEARANCE(S): There were no appearances.
II. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the Dec. 9, 2019, Board of Education minutes.
Mr. Morgan moved approval with Mrs. Wilcox seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
III. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS: Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the following consent agenda items
A. School Items:
1. The following fundraiser request: Capon Bridge Elementary: Third, Fourth and Fifth Grade Classes: Rada Cutlery sales.
2. One (1) in-lieu of transportation request.
3. One (1) out of county request.
B. Finance Items:
1. Bills to be paid as submitted by the finance office.
2. Budget revisions.
3. Transfer between funds
4. Treasurer’s Report. Mr. Hott moved approval with Mr. Morgan seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
IV. NON-CONSENT ITEMS:
A. This recommendation was held later.
B. Superintendent Pancione and Board members discussed the field clarifying mutual agreement and maintenance funds coming from private contributors and fundraisers outside of the regular Hampshire High School athletic budget.
Following the discussion portion, Mr. Morgan made a motion to go forth with the stadium project, once the committee receives 1,000 units, with the understanding that no county board of education funds are to be used for the construction and/or maintenance of the project. Mrs. Wilcox seconded the motion that passed 4-1. President Champ voted no.
EMPLOYEE HEARING
Employee #1920-01
President Champ requested an executive session for the purpose of meeting with attorney, Kim Croyle, to discuss Employee #1920-01. The employee was not in attendance. Mrs. Wilcox made a motion to move into executive session with Mrs. Rinker seconding the motion that passed unanimously. Executive session began at 4:18 p.m. Mr. Morgan made a motion to return to regular session with Mrs. Rinker seconding the motion that passed unanimously. No decisions were made in executive session. Open session resumed at 4:39 p.m. whereupon Superintendent Pancione requested an executive session to discuss a specific personnel issue while counsel was available. Mrs. Wilcox made a motion to go into executive session with Mr. Morgan seconding the motion that passed unanimously. Executive session began at 4:40 p.m. Mrs. Wilcox made a motion to return to regular session with Mrs. Rinker seconding the motion that passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 5:19 p.m.
NON-CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS (Continued):
A. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members uphold his decision to terminate Employee #1920-01, Alfred Foster IV, Maintenance Director, effective immediately and to also uphold his decision to approve his leave of absence without pay.
Mr. Morgan moved approval with Mr. Hott seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
The meeting was adjourned at 5:21 p. m.
