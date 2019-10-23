While the fundraising is still going on, Athletic Director Trey Stewart has asked the athletes of Hampshire High School to take action of their own to help get the money for the new field.
Senior Matthew Kerns said, “It is good that student athletes are getting involved with this fundraiser because it will benefit us in the long run.”
The students have gotten their own papers to sell units for the football field and are supposed to be advertising it to people who might not have offered to help. The latest update with the units needed is 201 left to sell.
“I asked the athletes to help because we need all of the help we can get, and maybe the kids can get sponsors or someone that didn’t know anything about it,” said Stewart.
To get students to sell more units, students can earn a free item from the school store. If they sell an excessive number of units, they could eventually get a free iPad from the school for all their hard work selling units.
With all of this happening, there is also some concern about the new field from some students.
Senior Nicole McManamay said, “The new field is a good idea, but it is just not the time for one right now. HHS needs other important things done to our school that would benefit the students than this football field.”
Although there has been controversy with the new field, HHS is still looking for sponsors to get more units sold. If anybody would like to donate you can contact Trey Stewart or any student athlete that you may know. o
