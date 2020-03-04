Romney Elementary hosted its first Born Learning Academy session in February. Families of pre-school aged children enjoyed dinner, were able to meet with school staff, learned about the ways in which they can support their children to prepare for school readiness and made musical instruments with their children. The next session will focus on reading and be held on Thursday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. at RES. Chicken nuggets, fruits and vegetables are on the menu. Families and their children ages birth to five and older siblings who live in Romney, Springfield-Green Spring and John J. Cornwell Elementary School districts are invited to attend. Participants are eligible for gift card drawings. Children ages birth to five who attend get to select a book to keep. To register for the program, contact Nicole Morris at Romney Elementary at 822-3018. Born Learning Academy is made possible by collaboration of the United Way, the Education Alliance and Toyota. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.