The Hampshire County Board of Education held a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Offices of the Hampshire County Board of Education.
All Board members were in attendance with the exception of Mrs. Deadre Rinker.
Board members approved the agenda.
APPEARANCE:
Gayle Allen, Teacher, shared HB 206 with Board members.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
Board members approved the July 15, 2019, Board of Education minutes.
CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
Board members approved the following consent agenda items:
School Items:
Five (5) requests from parents for their children to remain in Hardy County Schools for the 2019-2020 school year (all reside in Hampshire County).
Four (4) requests from parents for their children to remain in Mineral County Schools for the 2019-2020 school year (all reside in Hampshire County.)
The following fundraiser requests: Hampshire High: PTO: sneaker drive (collecting new and used sneakers through “Got Sneakers, LLC”), school color bracelet sales and 5 star auto spa donation of 50% per car wash.
General Fund: Krispy Kreme donut sales.
Cheerleaders: Krispy Kreme donut sales.
HOSA: wax melts/tart warmer sales, hoagie and pepperoni roll sales, Krispy Kreme donut sales, candy sales and water and ice
pop sales.
Capon Bridge Middle:
Office and PTO: ice cream sales
General Athletics: sports photos (fall, winter and spring) and eighth grade pictures (fall, winter and spring).
German Class: advent calendar sales.
Romney Middle:
German Class: advent calendar sales.
Finance Items:
Bills to be paid as submitted by the finance office.
Budget revisions.
Treasurer’s report.
Transfer between funds
Personnel Items:
Transfer and employment of professional personnel:
Transfer Linda Nixon, Grade 4 Teacher at John Cornwell Elementary, to Interim Principal at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary/John Cornwell Elementary effective July 31, 2019.
Employ Michelle Poland on a Professional Teaching Certificate, Jacqueline Cooper on a Long-term Substitute Permit and Julie Delaplain on a Long-term Substitute Permit as a Substitute Teachers effective August 7, 2019.
Employ Daniel Dorsch on an Alternative Certification as Special Education Teacher at Capon Bridge Middle effective for the 2019-20 school year (pending certification).
Employ Brittany Cunningham as a Long-term Substitute for a Special Education Teacher at Slanesville Elementary effective until a certified applicant can be employed.
Employ Jacqueline Cooper as the Long-term Substitute for Special Education Teacher at Capon Bridge Elementary effective until a certified applicant can be employed.
Re-employ Charlotte Woleslagle on an Alternative Certification as Special Education Teacher at Augusta Elementary effective for the 2019-20 school year.
Employ Jan Meadows and Linda Staub as Part-time Academic Instruction Coaches (2 positions) at Hampshire High effective for the 2019-20 school year.
Resignation and retirement of Professional Personnel:
Resignation of Wesley Spaid, Head Volleyball Coach at Capon Bridge Middle School, effective July 15, 2019.
Resignation of Jennifer Carter, Mathematics Teacher at Capon Bridge Middle School, effective July 15, 2019.
Resignation of Charlotte Woleslagle, Special Education Teacher at Augusta Elementary, effective July 15, 2019.
Resignation of Kimberly Pindell, Grade 6 Teacher at Capon Bridge Middle, effective as soon as a certified teacher can be employed.
Resignation of Haley Greathouse, Grade 5 teacher at Romney Elementary, effective as soon as a certified teacher can be employed.
Resignation of Joshua Miller, School Counselor at Hampshire High, effective Aug.5, 2019.
Transfer and employment of Service Personnel:
Employ the following as Substitute Aides effective August 7, 2019: Christmas Hinkle, Bethany Shipway, Khianna Courtney, Sue Saville, Susan Lewis and Marjorie Richards.
Transfer Kimberly Campbell, Cafeteria Manager/Cook at Hampshire High, to Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Capon Bridge Middle effective for the 2019-20 school year.
Transfer Danielle Popp, Cafeteria Manager/Cook at Capon Bridge Middle, to Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide (Route CB8) at Hampshire High effective for the 2019-20 school year.
Employ Gina Collins-Webb as a Substitute School Bus Operator effective for the 2019-20 school year.
Resignation and retirement of Service Personnel:
Resignation of Patrick McCarty, Itinerant Classroom Aide at Hampshire High, effective July 16, 2019.
Resignation of Lisa Adams, Transportation Aide on Route RE8, effective July 19, 2019.
Transfer and employment in Extracurricular Positions:
Employ Gregory Gunther as Assistant Football Coach at Hampshire High effective for the season of the sport.
Employ Jessica Wolfe and Tracy Hott as Stem Coaches at Capon Bridge Middle (2 positions) effective for the 2019-20 school year.
Employ Peggy Stafford as a Transportation Aide for Bus Route SL4 (001-41) effective for the 2019-20 school year.
Employ Brooke Snyder as Assistant Soccer Coach at Hampshire High effective for the season of the sport.
Employ Jill Whitacre as Volleyball Coach at Capon Bridge Middle effective for the season of the sport.
Employ Rebecca Roderick as a Transportation Aide for Route RE8 effective for the 2019-20 school year.
Other:
Change the retirement date of Jeanne Perry from Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31, 2019.
Contract with Brad Simmons as Administrator Mentor at Capon Bridge Middle School for up to 25 days at $600.00 per day for the 2019-20 school year to be paid by SIG grant.
Rescind posting number A20-208/204-03 Principal at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary/John Cornwell Elementary.
Rescind posting number P20-401-58 Long-term Substitute for Special Education Teacher at Capon Bridge Middle.
Leave of absence for Sadie Alkire, Social Studies Teacher at Hampshire High School, from approximately Aug. 12, 2019 through Sept. 23, 2019. This request falls within State and Federal guidelines.
Leave of absence for Barbara Riggleman, Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Capon Bridge Middle, from Aug. 12, 2019, to approximately Nov. 4, 2019. This request falls within State and Federal guidelines.
Permission to post for an additional STEM Coach for Springfield-Green Spring Elementary for the 2019-20 school year.
Permission to post for cooks for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Grant at John Cornwell Elementary, Springfield-Green Spring Elementary, and Romney Elementary for two hours per day for up to 10 hours per week for a maximum of 360 hours.
Permission to post for a Part-time/Full-time Cook for the Capon Bridge Schools to be employed on a schedule determined by the Superintendent.
Permission to post for an extra-duty truck driver to deliver foods to schools employed on a schedule determined by the Superintendent.
Permission to post for a New Teacher Mentor for Capon Bridge Middle School for up to 18 hours per week to be paid by the SIG Grant.
Permission to post at the following Professional Support Personnel at the rate of $30/hour and PINC at $20/hour for up to 18 hours per week for 36 weeks:
Augusta Elementary—3 PSP
Capon Bridge Elementary—2 PSP
John Cornwell Elementary—1 PSP
Romney Elementary—2 PSP, 1 PINC
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary—2 PSP
Slanesville Elementary—2 PSP
Approve the following employees who have been trained in Specialized Health Care by Rhonda Dante, Head School Nurse, to assist with health care needs when the nurse is not available at schools:
Hampshire High: Letishia Grapes, Secretary
Romney Elementary: Debra Belt, Secretary
Romney Middle: Wendy Booth, Secretary
Capon Bridge Elementary: Marci James, Secretary
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary: Tammy Bittinger, Secretary
John Cornwell Elementary: Jeanne Milleson, Secretary
Slanesville Elementary: Laurie Thorne, Secretary
Augusta Elementary: Melanie Hott, Secretary
Capon Bridge Middle: Christine Daugherty, Secretary
Volunteers:
Slanesville Elementary: Jessica Smith.
Hampshire High: Timothy Hott, Amy Whaley, Sharon Orndorff and Steven Berryman.
Capon Bridge Middle: Sharon Orndorff.
Capon Bridge Elementary: Teresa Hofe.
NON-CONSENT ITEMS:
Board members approved the request for usage of a school bus and driver for the annual Capon Bridge Founder’s Day Festival.
Board members approved the Pre-K contracts with the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and EACHS Head Start.
Board members approved revisions to Policy 4120 – Substitutes in Areas of Critical Need and Shortages to: 1) Special Education, 2) Mathematics, 3) Science, 4) Music, 5) Elementary Education, 6) Art, 7) Speech Language Pathology, 8) School Nurses and shortages in other areas: 9) School Psychologist and 10) School Administrators.
Board members approved the contract with EACHS Head Start and Hampshire County Board of Education Nutrition Services.
Board members granted permission to select an option for investment for the Evans scholarship fund.
Board members pulled the request to grant permission to convert the two (2) above ground storage tanks at the former Capon Bridge Middle School to surplus property until after the September 3, 2019, Board of Education meeting.
Board members granted permission to contract with an electrician(s) to complete work orders regarding placement of specific lighting needs.
Board members approved the first reading of the following policies: 3022 – Class Rank, 3120 – Distribution of Written Materials by Non-School Organizations or Persons, 4005 – Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity, 4030 – Lateral Transfer and 6010 – Use of School Facilities.
SUPERINTENDENT’S UPDATE:
Superintendent Pancione thanked Farm Credit and Romney Federal Credit Union for providing lunch for the principals, directors and central office staff for the two day meeting held last week. He also discussed requested parking spaces for employees of the new credit union to be opened soon on School Street.
UPCOMING HAMPSHIRE COUNTY BOARD MEETINGs:
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Regular Meeting.Location: Central Office.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Regular Meeting.Location: Central Office. (Held on Tuesday because Monday is a holiday.)
Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Regular Meeting.Location: Central Office.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:48 p. m.
