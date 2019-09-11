ROMNEY — Romney Middle School announced recently that the 1st phase of the outdoor classroom is in full swing with the arrival of the all weather tables. Students worked last spring to raise funds for the project. Over the summer Walter Fields donated his time and labor to excavate, level the ground, and to haul gravel. School staff members donated time and labor in assembling and placing the tables.
Phase 2 of the project will be the erection of an open sided pavilion and followed by an addition of a concrete base.
The students and staff say they are excited that they will be able to use the outdoor classroom to expand their learning opportunities, and wish to thank the community for supporting this ongoing school renovation. o
