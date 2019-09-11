The Hampshire County Board of Education held a regular meeting, their fifth (5th) meeting of the 2019-2020 school year, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Offices of the Hampshire County Board of Education.
All Board members were in attendance.
Board members approved the agenda.
APPEARANCE: Betty Jenkins, parent, discussed usage of the Capon Bridge Middle football field.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Board members approved the August 22, 2019, Board of Education minutes.
PRESENTATIONS: The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group discussed future plans for the Town of Capon Bridge.
Steven Swingle, Partnership Specialist for the United States Census Bureau, discussed the Census.
An executive session was held to discuss personnel issues. No decisions were made in executive session.
CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
Board members approved the following consent agenda items:
School Items: The following fundraiser requests:
Augusta Elementary: General Fund: Fall and Spring pictures sales, Faculty Senate: Popcornopolis sales
Capon Bridge Elementary: Faculty Senate: Shop-A-Roo (snap pictures of receipts), Halloween Dance
Romney Elementary: Relay for Life: color run, PTO: Bingo event, spirit wear sales, wickless whiffs sales, Christmas
shop/holiday bazaar, Marianna’s pizza and hoagie sales, Haunted House/Halloween bash, Valentine chocolate sales
from EH Chocolates.
Slanesville Elementary: PTO: color run, Marianna’s sub sales and Fall fun night (October 25).
Romney Middle: General Fund: “Tis the Season” catalog sales
Hampshire High: PTO: “That’s My Pan” sales (personalized baking dishes, etc.), Wild and Wonderful Wreath Workshop, porch swing raffle and other items made by HHS students (on Sept. 28th at Capon Bridge Founder’s Day Festival, Harmony Show Choir: Krispy Kreme donut sales.
Five (5) in-lieu of transportation requests.
Trip request: FFA and Sponsors to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN. (This was pulled for further clarification.)
Finance Items: Bills to be paid as submitted by the finance office.
Budget revisions.
Treasurer’s report.
Transfer between funds
Personnel Items:
Transfer and employment of professional personnel:
Employ Tiffany Anderson and Janis Nicholson as Substitute Teachers effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Charizma Shepherd as the Long-term Substitute for Itinerant Art effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Michael Anderson as the Long-term Substitute as Art Teacher at Capon Bridge Middle School effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Marcia Dove as the New Teacher Mentor at Capon Bridge Middle effective Sept., 2019.
Employ Brenda Haines and Kelly Duckworth as PSPs at Augusta Elementary effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Gwendolyn Kenney and Theresa Eades as PSPs at Capon Bridge Elementary effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Margaret Kesner and Shirley Dodson as PSPs at Romney Elementary effective Sept.5, 2019.
Employ Donna Davis and James Lewis as PSPs at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Leisa Iser and Michelle Poland as PSPs at Slanesville Elementary effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Bruce Devine as Long-term Substitute for Special Education Teacher at Romney Elementary effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Resignation and retirement of Professional Personnel:
Resignation of Holly Knauff-Smith, Art Teacher at Capon Bridge Middle School, effective Aug.12, 2019.
Retirement of Peggy LaFollette, Grade 2 Teacher, at Capon Bridge Elementary, effective at the end of business on Oct. 25, 2019.
Transfer and employment of Service Personnel:
Employ Robert Gardner as a Substitute School Bus Operator effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ April Hedrick as the Long-term Substitute for Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Capon Bridge Middle effective Sept. 9, 2019.
Employ Joseph Bloom as a Custodian at Hampshire High effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Resignation and retirement of Service Personnel:
Resignation of Teresa Derflinger, Long-term Substitute for an Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Capon Bridge Middle School, effective Aug. 23, 2019.
Transfer and employment in Extracurricular Positions:
Employ Margaret Carlin as a Stem Coach at Romney Elementary effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Derek Shreve as an Assistant Girls’ Soccer Coach effective for the season of the sport.
Employ SuEllen Racey as the Parent Involvement Network Contact (PINC) at Romney Elementary effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Cindy Parker as the Coordinator for the Fruits/Vegetables Grant at Romney Elementary effective Sept.5, 2019.
Employ Jessica Simmons as the Coordinator for the Fruits/Vegetables Grant at John Cornwell Elementary effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Pamela Timbrook as the Coordinator for the Fruits/Vegetables Grant at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Ronald Riggleman as the Substitute Truck Driver for the Part-time Capon Bridge Truck Driver effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Employ Cynthia Corbin as the Assistant Volleyball Coach at Capon Bridge Middle effective for the season of the sport.
Employ Sarah VanMeter as the Assistant Volleyball Coach at Romney Middle effective for the season of the sport.
Employ Kristie Cost as an After School Tutor (3 positions) at Capon Bridge Middle effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Other:
Rescind the posting for a General Maintenance/Groundsman, posting No. S20-001-35, due to a possible change in qualifications for the position.
Remove Brooke Snyder from the position of Assistant Girls’ Soccer Coach at Hampshire High due to not obtaining the coaching certification.
Approve Amber Fuqua and Aaron Leatherman to complete observations in Hampshire County Schools as part of the requirements to obtain a Substitute Teacher Permit.
Approve Bethany Kesner, Student at WVU Parkersburg, to complete up to 30 hours of clinical observations at Romney Elementary effective during the 2019-2020 school year.
Approve Cathy Fleeman as a Substitute Nurse effective Sept. 5, 2019.
Approve the senior drawing for Itinerant Classroom Aides (first day of work 8/12/19) which was held on Aug. 28, 2019, with the following results: 1—Danielle Popp and 2—Kimberly Campbell.
Approve the following contracts for reclassification of aides to supervise students in the absence of a professional:
Slanesville Elementary: Donna Chaney, Kim Shrout and Pamela Webb.
Romney Middle: Rick Haines, Kelly Hott, Patricia Largent, Sherri Lear, Dorothy Meadows and Lisa O’Connell.
Augusta Elementary: Tammy Barnes, Donna Charlton, Machelle Graham, Tina Gower, Nancy Montgomery and Sue VanMeter.
Capon Bridge Middle: Kimberly Campbell and Peggy Stafford.
Capon Bridge Elementary: Nancy Lee, Sherrie Miller, Janet Ravenscroft, and Leah Shawen.
Hampshire High: David Fout, Sarah Hott, Cheryl Kalbaugh, David Miller, Kim Poland, Danielle Popp and Billie Stewart.
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary: Bonnie Shaeffer and Debbie Twigg.
Volunteers:
Romney Elementary: Gina Collins-Webb, Annette Gosnell, Nathan Hite, Tina Hott, Kesha Largent, Patricia Price, Mandy Shugars, Pamela Whorton and Lisa Woodworth.
Slanesville Elementary: David Bradfield, Tamara Bradfield, Scott Coposky, Kimberly Eaton, Robert Eaton, Jr., Christopher Groves, Ronald Hedrick, Megan Hiett, Jennifer Hirsch, Paula Holsinger, Sarah Pearce, Pearl Puffinberger, Tiffany Sirk, Rachel Stout and Matthew Voit.
Hampshire High: Jennifer Boyles, Rebecca Carpenter, Andrew Gray, Sarah Gray, Eldridge Haines, Jessica Haines, Neva Javage, Greg Ladd, Tina Ladd, Jill Myers and Kriston Sowers.
Romney Middle: Tara Billmeyer, Christine Brinker, Becky Bohrer, Wendy Booth, Stephanie Buckley, Ashley Collins, Jeremy Carson, Nicole Connell, April Corbin, Gina Collins-Webb, Tamela Coyle, Rhonda Dante, Kim Dawson, Greg Foley, Margaret Gallagher, Andrew Gray, Sarah Gray, Anette Gosnell, Machelle Graham, Christopher Groves, Laura Groves, Shawn Groves, Shawn Herron, Alana Hartman, Joshua Largent, Sherri Lear, Patty Lipps, Alisa McKinney, Lindsay McNelis, Michael McNelis, Sherrie Miller, Rhonda Moore, Ronald “Del” Moore, Jenny Nation, Kristina Nichols, Lisa O’Connell, Kimberly Parzych, Tammy Pyles, Crystal Rexrode, Julie Rowan-Wolford, Laura Shoemaker, Debra Smith, Carmen Shane, Kelly Sheridan, Victoria Sciarrabba, Lori Siuchninski, Ashley Suddath, Linda Self, Richard Self, Cynthia Straley, Thomas Stump, Crystal Thorne, Uli Taylor, Toma Thorne, Derek Thorne, Wendy Teter, Steve Wilson, Rob Wolford and Cynthia Willis.
Capon Bridge Middle: Brian Brill, Ernest Beall, Charles Connell, Jr., Rachel Davis, Amanda Giffin, Eldridge Haines, Jessica Haines, Betty Jenkins, Dena Marie Kline, Jill Myers, Jason Nieberlein, Shanna Rohr, Rebecca Stiefel and Shawna Wyatt.
John Cornwell Elementary:
Augusta Elementary: Trisha Alkire, Brandy Curry, Andrew Gray, Sarah Gray, Lindsey Kline, Jennifer Kline, Sherrie Miller, Ronald Moore, Rhonda Moore, Barbara Ray, Anita Ratliff and Julie Sowers.
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary: Melissa Blaylock, April Corbin, Andrea Fields, Tarra Heh and Rebecca McBride.
Capon Bridge Elementary: Kristin Bareiro, Mary Cates, Amanda Giffin, Lucas Giffin, Logan Garrett, Melody Hawkins, Rhonda Hawkins, Kimberly Holliday, Paula Holsinger, Shannon Largent, Kari Lee, Amanda Mantz, Tammy Michael, Jennifer Nichols, Chad Nichols, Rebecca Stiefel, Sue VanMeter and Jill Whitacre.
NON-CONSENT ITEMS:
Board members approved the third reading and subsequent adoption of the following policies: 3022 – Class Rank, 3120 – Distribution of Written Materials by Non-School Organizations or Persons, 4005 – Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity and 4030 – Lateral Transfer.
Board members approved the memorandum of understanding between the Hampshire County Commissioners and the Hampshire County Board of Education regarding the Pro Officer for fiscal year 2020.
Board members approved the first reading of the following policies: 1061 – Access to and Examination of Public Records, 2418 – Education of Exceptional Students, 3300 – Homebound/Hospital Services, 3320 - Section 504 Grievance Procedure, 3340 – Student Activity Drug Testing and 6010 – Use of School Facilities.
SUPERINTENDENT’S UPDATE: The student custodial program at Hampshire High was discussed. Since a custodian has been hired, the program is no longer needed at this time.
Board members are invited to attend the awarding of a gift to Mr. Allen Meck, Hampshire County’s Teacher of the Year, by The Bank of Romney President, Dean Young.
UPCOMING HAMPSHIRE COUNTY BOARD MEETINGS:
Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. Special Meeting (work session). Location: Central Office.
Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Regular Meeting. Location: Central Office.
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Regular Meeting. Location: Central Office.
Monday, Oct.28, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. Regular Meeting. Location: Central Office.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:12 p. m.
