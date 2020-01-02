After doing their research, creating visually appealing display boards, and polishing their speeches, Romney Middle School students presented their findings to the Social Studies Fair judging teams. The following students will be competing in the county Social Studies Fair which will be held in January.
State and Local
1st place pair —”On the Trail with the CCC in WV” by Jackson Frazer and Peyton Milleson
1st place individual —”Hidden in Plain Sight: the Greenbrier Bunker” by Brent Evans
U.S. History
2nd place pair —”Gabby Douglas” by Dakota Graham and Dezerae Sandridge
2nd place individual —”D-Day” by Declan Mulledy
World History
1st place individual—”Harry Houdini” by Aiden Ritchie
2nd place individual—”History of the Apple iPhone” by Calia Herrono
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.