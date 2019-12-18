SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire High School held its annual National Honor Society induction on Nov. 14. Forty-six juniors and seniors were inducted. New members completed a rigorous application process in order to be considered for membership. All members must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average and no discipline infractions to be considered for the prestigious organization. Jed Metzler served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker. Metzler teaches automotive technology at South Branch Career and Technical Center in Petersburg and is also a pastor.
This year’s officers are President Savannah Garrett, Vice President Coltyn Kile, Secretary Kendra Wolford and Treasurer Zoe Grim. The students also held a food drive that night encouraging new members to bring nonperishable food items that were donated to a local food pantry.
The following students were inducted into NHS: Seniors Allyson Alderman, Autumn Alderman, Jeffrey Combs II, Tyler Diehl, Madison Fletcher, Kalei Haines, Averyanna Kennedy, Matt Kerns, Trinity Kline, Odessa Nightingale, Morgan Pyles and Tiffany Raigner. Juniors inducted were Luke Alkire, Mikhi Anderson, Tessa Carpenter, Alexus Cooper, Mackenzie Corbin, Bria Edgell, Virginia Feidler, Luke Funk, Matthew Gibson, Deidra Haines, Christian Hicks, Cheyenne Hooker, Destiny Hott, Ellen Keaton, Laurel Keister, Grant Landis, Wesley Landis, Nevin Ludwick, Nathan McDuffie, Meredith Milleson, Cyanne Money, Samantha Moon, Chloe Myers, Emily Pownell, Austin Ramsay, Emily Reid, Lillian Robbins, Kellsey Savage, Lainee Selan, Mollie Shoemaker, Ryan Stinnette, Paul Teter, Ethan Thorne and Abigail Tomana.o
