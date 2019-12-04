SUNRISE SUMMIT — Romney Middle School students achieving perfect attendance in the first quarter were:
8th Grade: Xander Ashworth, Nicholas Cook, Jacob Corbin, Caden Davis, Courtney Dove, Camden Duncan, Jocelyn Hartman, Dante Heward, Gabriel Hitaffer, Kaylee Keith, Noah Lipps, Jackson Savage, Wade Shreve, Brayden Stump, Leeann Summers, Caleb Vandevander, Kierra Westfall and Emma Wrye.
7th Grade: Tanner Ansel, Jayden Belford, Brandon Bennett, Braxton Billmeyer, Olivia Bohrer, Dazzie Chambers, Robert Day, Cyrus Evans, Isaac Fout, Isabella Hochard, Colleen Hott, Rachel Hott. Alexzaundra Lee, Lydia Moreland, Alex Peacemaker, Kaedyn Phares, Sarah Pownell, Carter Pyles, Hayden Pyles, Chase Rexrode, Bryson Richardson, Edward Shanholtz, Natalie Sions, Bodie Stankwich, Lane Suddath, Gavin Swiger, Ace Thompson, Trenton Timbrook and Shane Woodworth.
6th Grade: Blane Billmeyer, Ayden Boggess, Sean Bowman, Melody Dick, Brent Evans, Kaitlynn Foley, Jackson Frazer, Cameron Hamm, Penelope Harper, Hananiah Healy, Drake Heward, Jaelyn Hirschberg, Ariel Hoffman, Brayden Hott, Peyton Milleson, Rachael Moreland, Kamdyn Phares, Zachary Pyles, Serenity Reid, Mark Richman, Madilyn See, Ariel Smith, Alexa Stokes, Kaliah Thorpe, Lexus Whetzel and Breanna Worth
