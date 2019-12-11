A group of Hampshire High School students recently traveled to Italy for an exchange trip. During the 18-day trip, they experienced the Italian lifestyle.
“It was an amazing experience that I will never forget, and I hope that someday I will get the chance to go back,” Junior Samuel Moreland said.
The students traveled to Italy where they met up with their own personal host families. They stayed with their families for approximately a week and then made their way to Austria for the final week of the exchange.
“I loved my host family; they were so welcoming, and I cannot wait for my Italian to come to the U.S. so I can see her again and get the chance to show her around West Virginia,” said senior Nicole McManamay.
In the spring, the Italians these students stayed with will travel to the U.S. to live the American lifestyle. While the students were in Italy, they truly got to live like an Italian.
They attended school and all of the activities that their Italian hosts did everyday, and these students hope to provide the same great experience for their Italians when they visit the states.
“This trip was so amazing. I got to meet so many new people from different cultures and live the life of an Italian. I loved it so much,” Senior Taylor Richman said.
The HHS Italian Exchange students are now back at home sharing their wonderful experiences with other students at school, and hopefully encouraging more people to participate in the exchange program. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.