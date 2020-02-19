RMS hosts county middle school science fair

The Hampshire County Middle School Science Fair brought out the best and the brightest on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Students displayed their projects in the Romney Middle School gymnasium, projects that highlighted their creativity and scientific know-how. Categories ranged from engineering to plant sciences to astronomy and more, and the winners, listed below, will go on to compete at the regional level.

Animal Science

1st place-Ross Hicks (RMS)

2nd place-Alexis Dizerego & Serenity Pitcock (CBMS)

Behavioral & Social Science

1st place-Noah Lipps (RMS)

2nd place-Blane Billmeyer (RMS)

BioMedical & Health

1st place-Taylor Mowery (CBMS)

2nd place-Brent Evans (RMS)

Chemistry

1st place-Hananiah Healy & Nadylea Chapman (RMS)

2nd place-Lexi Whetzel & Lani Stewart (RMS)

3rd place-Allison Urich (RMS)

Earth/Environmental Science

1st place-Mackenzie Sullivan (RMS)

Embedded Systems

1st place-Baily Nichols & Jolie Jenkins (CBMS)

Energy

1st place-Peyton Milleson (RMS)

2nd place-Jesse Saldierna (RMS)

Engineering

1st place-Brady Stump (RMS)

2nd place-Parker Charlton (CBMS)

3rd place-Ava Dodson (RMS)

Material Science

1st place-Delaney McNelis & Paige Voit (RMS)

2nd place-Camden Smelser (CBMS)

3rd place-Mackenzie Watts (CBMS)

Microbiology

1st place-Hannah Haines (CBMS)

Physics & Astronomy

1st place-Jackson Frazer (RMS)

2nd place-Kaylie Hall (RMS)

Plant Sciences

1st place-Mulledy Cook (CBMS)

2nd place-Alex Peacemaker (RMS)

Systems Software

1st place-Gavin Kline (CBMS) 

