RMS hosts county middle school science fair
The Hampshire County Middle School Science Fair brought out the best and the brightest on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Students displayed their projects in the Romney Middle School gymnasium, projects that highlighted their creativity and scientific know-how. Categories ranged from engineering to plant sciences to astronomy and more, and the winners, listed below, will go on to compete at the regional level.
Animal Science
1st place-Ross Hicks (RMS)
2nd place-Alexis Dizerego & Serenity Pitcock (CBMS)
Behavioral & Social Science
1st place-Noah Lipps (RMS)
2nd place-Blane Billmeyer (RMS)
BioMedical & Health
1st place-Taylor Mowery (CBMS)
2nd place-Brent Evans (RMS)
Chemistry
1st place-Hananiah Healy & Nadylea Chapman (RMS)
2nd place-Lexi Whetzel & Lani Stewart (RMS)
3rd place-Allison Urich (RMS)
Earth/Environmental Science
1st place-Mackenzie Sullivan (RMS)
Embedded Systems
1st place-Baily Nichols & Jolie Jenkins (CBMS)
Energy
1st place-Peyton Milleson (RMS)
2nd place-Jesse Saldierna (RMS)
Engineering
1st place-Brady Stump (RMS)
2nd place-Parker Charlton (CBMS)
3rd place-Ava Dodson (RMS)
Material Science
1st place-Delaney McNelis & Paige Voit (RMS)
2nd place-Camden Smelser (CBMS)
3rd place-Mackenzie Watts (CBMS)
Microbiology
1st place-Hannah Haines (CBMS)
Physics & Astronomy
1st place-Jackson Frazer (RMS)
2nd place-Kaylie Hall (RMS)
Plant Sciences
1st place-Mulledy Cook (CBMS)
2nd place-Alex Peacemaker (RMS)
Systems Software
1st place-Gavin Kline (CBMS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.