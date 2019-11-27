New member Makenzie Park said, “I joined DECA because I want to learn and widen my horizons on DECA, and I knew it would be fun.”
The conference helped the students prepare for competition so that they are ready to bring home that first place trophy.
Senior Savannah Garrett stated, “Competing in DECA has improved my communication skills with other people around me. I have also learned to manage time well and work with others.”
DECA stands for Distributive Education Club of America. Hampshire High School had 8 students attend the conference, and they all learned new and exciting things about DECA.
“We attended the DECA power trip to prepare my students for competitions. It also gives them a lot of opportunity for networking,” said DECA teacher Amy Crites.
The students have been practicing to get ready for their competition.
“I attended the conference about entrepreneurship and building a business from scratch, which has helped me learn more and prepare for states,” Senior Tyler Diehl said.
The DECA students will travel to Tennessee for competition in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.