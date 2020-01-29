Fifteen members of the Hampshire County FFA Chapter traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and then on to the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis from Oct. 27– Nov. 2, 2019.
In Pigeon Forge, students had the opportunity to attend educational sites including the Titanic Museum attraction and the Wonderworks interactive museum. Members also had the opportunity to attend The Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Theater and The Island in Pigeon Forge for good eats and entertainment.
We made our way to the Indianapolis National FFA Convention & Expo with over 65,000 other FFA members from around the country. Our chapter attended the first General Session held in Lucas Oil Stadium. Members were able to attend a variety of awesome workshops at the Indianapolis Convention Center, too many to attend in a short amount of time. A sample of workshops we could attend included careers in agribusiness, animal welfare, resurgence of native agriculture, agricultural advocacy, solar power, planning service projects and so many more. We attended a concert featuring Brett Young with Tenille Townes at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. We also attended the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The keynote speaker for the closing ceremonies was Bob Goff.
A highlight of our trip was watching Madison Bohrer receive her FFA American Degree. This is one of the organization’s highest honors, requiring hard work and dedication. The Hampshire County FFA Chapter is very proud of Madison for receiving this prestigious award. Congratulations, Madison! o
