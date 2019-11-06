Radio broadcasting teacher Angel Blizzard has been working hard to give her students the best technology possible. She has decided to turn the old teachers’ lounge into 2 new recording studios and has also found a place to build a new TV studio.
Adding these new studios will allow the students to edit video audio for the radio or podcasts. They can also use the new TV studio to film morning announcements and sports interviews for students to watch in the morning.
Blizzard thinks these new additions will be very beneficial to her students.
“I am excited to have the new technology available to the students because it allows them to have the opportunity to grow outside of Hampshire County. It will also give them important skills like public speaking, and the sense of what it's like to a part of a professional work environment,” Blizzard said.
The radio broadcasting students also think these new studios are great.
“I’m excited that we are getting these new studios because we will be able to get a lot more accomplished in less time, which allows us to put out more content,” said junior Makenzie Park.
Freshman Isaiah Hott agrees: “I am excited to have the new studios because it gives us students a chance to experience using the radio.”
The class has already made many accomplishments this year. They have recently decided to start live broadcast HHS sports through their radio station and will be broadcasting the sectional volleyball game on Nov. 7.
