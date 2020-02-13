The students of the 2nd 9 Weeks assembly was held at Capon Bridge Middle School on Jan. 31.
For the 7th grade, Aallah Miller, Kora Kirk, Jeremy Shank and Dylan Friend received the award for hard work and dedication with a positive attitude.
The following 8th grade students were awarded: Elisha Rokandish, Jadelon Stotler, Alayais Greer, and Justice Steinmetz (not pictured). o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.