JACKSON’S MILL – Five teens from Hampshire County participated in the 82nd annual American Legion Mountaineer Boys State this June.
The local participants were Dennis Davis III, Hunter Rose, Jeffrey Combs II, Jackson Clower and Alex Moore.
Boys State was held June 9-15 at Jackson’s Mill outside Weston. Students took part in creating the 51st state to the Union.
Founded in 1936, the goal of the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State is to educate and train West Virginia’s youth in understanding one of the country’s most precious freedoms – the democratic form of government.
West Virginia holds the 2nd oldest American Legion Boys State charter in the nation.
This year 349 young men participated in the weeklong program from throughout the 55 counties of West Virginia.
Those attending Boys State had to have completed their junior year in high school, be in the top of their class academically, demonstrated leadership ability, recommended by their local High School and selected by their local American Legion Post.
