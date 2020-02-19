The Hampshire County Community Foundation is encouraging high school seniors to apply for scholarships before the general application deadline of Feb. 28.
The Community Foundation offers scholarships to students who will attend an accredited U.S. 2-year college, 4-year college or university or professional/trade/vocational school on a full-time basis during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Scholarships include the Rae Ellen Scanlon McKee Scholarship, the Wilda Michael Memorial Scholarship, the David A. "Hawk" Hawkens Scholarship, and the R.L. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship. Each scholarship has unique criteria, which can be found on the applications, due Feb. 28.
“Only 1 application form is required to be considered for each of the 4 scholarships offered through the Community Foundation”, said Amy Pancake, the Foundation’s director. “The application is available in the Hampshire High School guidance office and may also be downloaded from our website, https://www.ewvcf.org/grants-scholarships-hampshire/”
Two additional scholarship opportunities have later deadlines.
The Jerry Shingleton Scholarship supports graduates of a high school in Hampshire or Hardy Counties who plan to pursue a career in the automotive technology field.
The Deborah, Leslie and Christopher Bright Achievement Scholarship provides opportunities for students in grades 9 through 12 to engage in hands-on experiences in STEAM-based subjects, such as taking pre-college courses at Brown University, participating in a summer intensive at the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, or attending jazz camp at the University of Cincinnati.
Jerry Shingleton and Bright Scholarship Applications are due April 1 and are also available in the HHS guidance office and on the Community Foundation’s website.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, was founded in late 2005 to build local, permanent endowment to generate annual charitable grants and scholarships forever. Community foundations number more than 900 across America with 26 in West Virginia and focus entirely on working with local people to build local assets to meet local needs. To learn more about how you can honor a loved one or create a lasting legacy that benefits your community forever, please contact the office at 304-822-7200.
