SUNRISE SUMMIT — Romney Middle School celebrated fall with an engineering challenge based on the event organized by the American Society of Engineers chapter at West Virginia University that is now in its 32nd year.
The event is designed to develop participants’ engineering interests and skills through critical thinking, planning, construction and creativity in designing a device that will protect an enclosed pumpkin during a free-fall plummet.
After researching how safety devices such as parachutes, safety belts and cargo nets work, students worked to develop a pumpkin-saving device. The Romney Fire Department assisted the student design teams by providing height for the final test.
The students anxiously watched as their creations were hoisted 70 feet, higher than the school gym, in order to make the rapid descent that was used to gauge the success of their design plans. These tests provided students with feedback about their projects.
As participant Jesse Landin stated, “If I did it over, I’d add more support on the sides.”
Brayden Hott echoed that sentiment when he said, “This helps us get better at knowing how to create a better design,” which is what engineering is all about.
The school thanks the fire department for providing a challenging drop and Food Lion for donating pumpkins to support the students in their efforts to develop interest and skills in engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.