This year, Hampshire High School has implemented new security measures to improve school safety.
Over the summer, additional security cameras were installed throughout the campus.
“The cameras are a big help to us so we can monitor more spots in the school throughout the day,” said Principal DiAnna Liller.
The cameras in and outside of the school can save the footage for up to 15 days; this allows the administrators to look back to past days if needed.
In addition to the new security cameras, the gate in front of the school is now manned by Lt. Jamie Carter’s law enforcement student interns. During the school day, the interns make sure that nobody gets in or out of the school without a pass given by the office administrators.
“The gate in the school has helped us greatly so we can stop outsiders from coming on to school grounds,” said Carter. “Also going from 10 to 96 cameras has also been a big help so we can monitor the school’s campus better and so we can have a more safe environment for the students.”
Students at HHS are already starting to feel safer on campus because of the new security measures.
Senior Jada Fout is happy with the new gate procedure. “It makes me feel safer knowing that random people can’t drive onto school grounds anymore,” she said.
Freshman Grant Hicks is glad to have the additional security cameras.
“I feel safer now, because I know I will always have eyes on me and this could also prevent other kids from causing trouble as well,” said Hicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.