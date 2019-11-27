MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is now offering online delivery of its associate’s degree in business management, which will make it easier for residents across the college’s rural 6-county district to earn a college degree.
Travel and family- and work-related commitments often have made it difficult for Potomac Highlands residents to attend classes at Eastern. By earning approval from the college’s accrediting organization, the Higher Learning Commission, to offer a degree program online, the college can now offer residents the flexibility and convenience to enhance their education and job opportunities while taking care of other responsibilities.
College staff selected the Business Management degree for the online delivery option because of its popularity and because the degree fulfills many of the region’s workforce demands.
In addition to flexibility and convenience, Eastern’s online program offers personalized service.
“Eastern is a small school with a dedicated staff,” said Kristen Colebank, instructional technology specialist. “The small student body means that students are known by their name, not by an ID number, and don’t have to struggle through layers of administration to find support and solutions.”
Also, Eastern is among the most affordable colleges in the state, and online students can apply for financial aid, including grant programs such as HEAPS, which provides aid to part-time students, and the new WV INVESTS program, which supports full-time students seeking their first college degree.
Because classes are delivered online, prospective students should have access to reliable, high-speed Internet and be comfortable using computers, email and websites.
New students considering the program, as well as former students who would like to finish their business degree, should call Eastern’s admissions office at 304-434-8000 to learn more. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.