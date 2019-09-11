@font-face { font-family: "Arial"; }@font-face { font-family: "Cambria Math"; }p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal { margin: 0in 0in 0.0001pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; }p.MsoFooter, li.MsoFooter, div.MsoFooter { margin: 0in 0in 0.0001pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; }p.Bodyragged, li.Bodyragged, div.Bodyragged { margin: 0in 0in 0.0001pt; text-indent: 9.35pt; line-height: 10.5pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; }span.FooterChar { font-family: Arial; }.MsoChpDefault { font-family: Cambria; }div.WordSection1 { }
The Hampshire County Board of Education held a special meeting on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at the Offices of the Hampshire County Board of Education.
All Board members were in attendance.
PURPOSE: The Hampshire County Board of Education met in special session on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Offices of the Hampshire County Board of Education for the purpose of approving the Special Needs Project that is due to the state before September 13th. Some regular business was also addressed.
Board members approved the agenda.
I. APPEARANCE(S):
There were no appearances.
II. ANNOUNCEMENT:
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared September 20, 2019, as West Virginia School Personnel Day. It is fitting that we recognize the outstanding work these individuals do for the state, their communities and the students enrolled in West Virginia Schools.
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
Board members approved the September 3, 2019, Board of Education minutes.
IV. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
Board members approved the following consent agenda items:
A. School Items:
1. The following fundraiser requests:
Augusta Elementary:
PTO: Scholastic book fair (fall and winter), school spirit wear sales and General Mills Box Tops for Education.
Capon Bridge Elementary:
PTO: t-shirt sales.
John J. Cornwell Elementary:
PTO: hoagie and pizza sales (fall and spring), Santa Shop, spring fun fair
General Fund: fall and spring picture sales
Slanesville Elementary:
General Fund: Fall and spring school picture sales
Capon Bridge Middle:
LSIC: Scholastic Book Fair.
Hampshire High:
Seniors: three basket raffles (Dillon’s, Bath and Body and movie night)
Baseball, softball and TAA (Trojan Athletic Association): Big Ball
tournament and auction on September 21.
2. One (1) exception to the attendance requirement.
3. Two (2) in-lieu of transportation requests.
B. Finance Item:
Bills to be paid as submitted by the finance office.
C. Personnel Items:
Transfer and employment of professional personnel:
Employ Adam Feazell as Assistant Principal at Hampshire High School effective September 24, 2019.
Employ Rachel Spiker as a Substitute Teacher.
Employ Tiffany Anderson on a Permit for School Counselor as School Counselor at Hampshire High effective September 12, 2019.
Employ Heather Michel and Ralph Michel as a Long-term Substitutes for Mathematics Teachers at Capon Bridge Middle effective September 11, 2019.
Resignation and retirement of Professional Personnel:
Resignation of Russell Conrad, Long-term Substitute for Special Education Teacher at Romney Elementary, effective at the end of business on September 12, 2019.
Transfer and employment of Service Personnel:
Transfer Nancy Lee, Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Capon Bridge Elementary to Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide/Pre-Kindergarten/ECCAT at Capon Bridge Elementary effective September 5, 2019.
Transfer Kimberly Shrout, Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Slanesville Elementary to Itinerant Classroom Aide/Alternative Education/Transportation Aide at Capon Bridge Middle effective September 16, 2019.
Transfer Danielle Popp, Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Hampshire High, to Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Capon Bridge Elementary effective September 20, 2019.
Resignation and retirement of Service Personnel:
Resignation of Nancy Lee, Transportation Aide for Route CB3 (Driver Greg Wilkins) effective when a replacement can be hired.
Transfer and employment in Extracurricular Positions:
Employ Amanda Haslacker as Assistant Swimming Coach at Hampshire High effective for the season of the sport.
Employ David Jones, Ashley Collins, Ralph Michel, and Kari Swick as Homebound Teachers effective for the 2019-20 school year.
Employ the following Mentor Teachers effective for the 2019-20 school year:
Stacey Hill for Brooke Bohrer
Alanna Funk for Sarah Janowitz
Kristy Cheshire for Alisha Redmon
Cindy Shriver for Charlotte Woleslagle
Robert Colebank for Amanda Heisey
Robert Colebank for Laura Harrison
Nicole Pownell for Blair Pike
Melanie Meck for Vanessa Clontz
Victoria Ford for Kristie Cost
Victoria Ford for Michael Everson
Victoria Ford for Jamie Keister
Amy Funk for Denise Shaffer
Joseph Szabo for Michael Anderson
Arlene Carbaugh for Melissa DiDianna
Amy Funk for Daniel Dorsch
Amy Funk for Nicole Nealis
Cindy Willis for Meredith Dougherty
Teresa Orndorff for Victoria Sciarabba
Brandy Edgell for Sadie Alkire
William Nose for Bailey Coleman
Stephane Hawley for Joshua Crawford
Tammy Malone for Robert Hix
Julie Landis for Erin Wyer
Jessica Amtower for Jarod Judy
Employ Kimberly Grace and Cynthia Price as After School Tutors (2 positions) at Romney Elementary effective September 12, 2019.
Other:
Approve the seniority drawing for Cooks with the following results: 1—Cliff Barnes, 2—Mary Sue Lawson, 3—Cynthia Moreland.
Permission to post for extra cooks as needed as a result of increased meals from the Community Eligibility Program.
Approve the Z-Addendum Step Increase for Mathematics and Special Education Teachers as per House Bill 206.
Rescind posting No. A20-501-05 Interim Assistant Principal at Hampshire High School as an Assistant Principal was hired.
Rescind posting No. A20-208/204-03 Principal at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary and John Cornwell Elementary as an Interim Principal was hired.
Volunteers:
Romney Elementary: Christi Hicks and Stephanie Pryer.
Slanesville Elementary: Jeremy Carson, Mary Crawford, Cassandra Jefferys, Dani Kinser, Kasey Mowery, Lisa Newman and Amie Nisbet.
Hampshire High: Teresa Orndorff, Kimberly Smith and Loretta Storey.
Capon Bridge Middle: Cassandra Flanagen, Lucas Giffin and Noel Loy.
John Cornwell Elementary: Crystal Terrazas, Ryan Stewart, Laura Stewart,
Capon Bridge Elementary: Ashley Jones and Noel Loy.
V. NON-CONSENT ITEMS:
A. Board members approved the second reading of the following policies: 1061 – Access to and Examination of Public Records, 2418 – Education of Exceptional Students, 3300 – Homebound/Hospital Services, 3320 – Section 504 Grievance Procedure, 3340 – Student Activity Drug Testing and 6010 – Use of Facilities.
B. Board members approved the Fiscal Year 2020 Needs Project at Capon Bridge Middle.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:52 a. m.
