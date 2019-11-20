CB In the running
Brock VanMeter

Students from Capon Bridge Elementary participated in their Hawk Challenge on Friday, Oct. 18. Students had specific running goals based on their grade level, and then they had obstacle course events. At the end of the day they were able to enjoy ice cream and kettle corn that were all compliments of the Kettle Stop. The event raised almost $5,000 for the school. The school thanks parents, students and community members who contributed, especially the Kettle Stop. o

