Springfield-Green Spring Elementary

The Springfield-Green Spring honor roll had some missing names and information in last week’s Review. Here’s the correct list.

3rd grade

Mrs. Derham

3.5-4.0: Blake Arnold, Liberty Crites, Nikolai Doll, Bockious Heavner, Zaiden Meadows, Claire Milleson, Leah Smith

3.0–3.4: Ireland Heavner, Bristal Messick, Shiloh Wotring

Grade 4

Mr. Clark

3.5–4.0: Zaylee Arbogast, Josie Barr, Bobby Cooksey, Tori Garland, Lucy Harris, Rylee Koontz, Joseph Lahman, Zachary Malcolm, Xavier Valle, Skyler Wotring

3.0: Rebecca Arellano, Dalila Parrish, Ashton Stonesifer

Grade 5

Mrs. Nestor

4.0: Brianna Cosner, Marcus McBride

3.5: Olivia Blaylock, Delilah Cuppett, Mason Day, Claire Hibbs, Ana Mendoza, James Parrish

3.0: Brenden Carder, Carson Largent

