Springfield-Green Spring Elementary
The Springfield-Green Spring honor roll had some missing names and information in last week’s Review. Here’s the correct list.
3rd grade
Mrs. Derham
3.5-4.0: Blake Arnold, Liberty Crites, Nikolai Doll, Bockious Heavner, Zaiden Meadows, Claire Milleson, Leah Smith
3.0–3.4: Ireland Heavner, Bristal Messick, Shiloh Wotring
Grade 4
Mr. Clark
3.5–4.0: Zaylee Arbogast, Josie Barr, Bobby Cooksey, Tori Garland, Lucy Harris, Rylee Koontz, Joseph Lahman, Zachary Malcolm, Xavier Valle, Skyler Wotring
3.0: Rebecca Arellano, Dalila Parrish, Ashton Stonesifer
Grade 5
Mrs. Nestor
4.0: Brianna Cosner, Marcus McBride
3.5: Olivia Blaylock, Delilah Cuppett, Mason Day, Claire Hibbs, Ana Mendoza, James Parrish
3.0: Brenden Carder, Carson Largent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.