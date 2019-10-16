The month of October is known for being breast cancer awareness month, and the athletes of HHS have taken upon themselves to support the cause.
Each sport has decided to wear pink and hold fundraisers for breast cancer fighters and survivors.
The cross country team has a tradition of its own.
“For our breast cancer night, we all wear pink shirts, socks, and hair wraps. We also hold a team prayer before the meet for anyone fighting breast cancer,” said senior Jada Fout.
On Oct. 9, the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams held a breast cancer awareness night and wore pink jerseys and socks. They also sold raffle tickets and had a bake sale to raise money for the cause.
“All of the money we raised that night went to Tammy Mulledy, who is a recent breast cancer survivor,” said junior Andrew Strawn.
Both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams find this night very important to the program.
Senior Savannah Garret said, “It’s important to help out our community and support those on our soccer family.”
On Tuesday (Oct. 15), the volleyball team held its annual breast cancer night.
“This is a big night for our community and our team as well because it benefits people to come out to the game and not only to support our athletes but to support the fighters and survivors,” senior Corin Brinker said.
The Hampshire football team will also be contributing to this cause, but just on a later date. Nov. 3 will be when the football team will host its breast cancer awareness night.
Coach Aaron Rule said, “We will invite anyone who is a fighter or survivor to the game that night, and the football players will have pink t-shirts, socks, and tape for the game.”
These traditions for the teams have been around for many years and will hopefully spread awareness throughout Hampshire County. o
