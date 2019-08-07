LEVELS — John J. Cornwell Elementary School’s kitchen is getting a massive upgrade thanks to a state grant to replace old kitchen equipment and surfaces. “The kitchen was entirely original,” said Al Foster, Director of Maintenance for Hampshire County Schools.
According to Foster earlier this year the school’s dishwasher stopped working leaving the kitchen with no choice but to dish out meals on Styrofoam trays. Amy Haines of the Board of Education worked to get a grant from the state to finance the $23,768 bill –– not including labor as the maintenance department are doing it themselves –– for the aging kitchen’s repairs.
Foster said “we replaced the old rusted-out dishwasher with a brand new one. We also added a garbage disposal to the facility, and all new stainless steel countertops and cabinets to replace the old wooden ones.”
JJC serves approximately 125 students in pre-kindergarten through 5th grades. Foster says they will be completed by the time school starts on Monday, Aug.19th. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.