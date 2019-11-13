“I am excited for this new program because I will probably eat that instead of cafeteria lunch,” said junior Carter Smith.
This program was started because the number of student eating school lunch was not high enough, so the school needed to make some additions to lunches. The program started on Nov. 4, and if it does well, it will permanently stay.
“It will not be difficult to make lunches for students because we cook lots of food in ProStart for multiple occasions, so it won’t be anything out of the ordinary,” said ProStart student Maggie Slocum.
Although the ProStart students are not worried about preparing the lunches, they are having problems with making enough food for every student that wants it instead of regular lunch at HHS, so administrators decided that grab-and-go lunches won’t be available every day during each lunch shift.
The three lunch shifts will have a different day to have access to the grab-and-go lunches.
Snack wraps, salads, fruits, vegetables, and smoothies are among the items offered as grab-and-go lunches. The students pay for their lunches the same way that they always do.
“I think my students will be able to manage this,” ProStart teacher Julie Landis said. “I am excited for this new program for all of the students as well.”
