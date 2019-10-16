The Hampshire County Board of Education held a special meeting, their ninth (9th) meeting of the 2019-2020 school year, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Offices of the Hampshire County Board of Education.
The following Board members were in attendance: Mr. Ed Morgan, Vice President and Mr. Bernard Hott, Mrs. Deadre Rinker and Mrs. Bonita Wilcox, members. Miss Debra Ann Champ, President, was absent.
PURPOSE: The Hampshire County Board of Education met in special session for the purpose of holding five (5) student hearings. Some regular business was also addressed.
Vice President Morgan called the meeting to order at 9:06 a.m.
Prayer was given by Superintendent Pancione followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the agenda.
Mrs. Rinker moved approval with Mrs. Wilcox seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
I. APPEARANCE(S):
There were no appearances.
II. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the September 30, 2019, Board of Education minutes.
Mrs. Wilcox moved approval with Mrs. Rinker seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
Since the first student hearing was postponed, regular business was addressed first.
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members go into executive session to discuss Item C under non-consent agenda items. Mrs. Wilcox moved approval with Mr. Hott seconding the motion that passed unanimously. Executive session began at 9:08 a.m. When Board members and the Superintendent returned, Mrs. Rinker made a motion to return to regular session with Mrs. Wilcox seconding the motion that passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 9:23 a.m.
III. (IV.) CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the following
consent agenda items:
A. School Items:
1. The following fundraiser requests:
Capon Bridge Elementary:
Faculty Senate: hoagie and pizza sales.
John J. Cornwell Elementary:
Book Fair: Scholastic Book Fair.
Slanesville Elementary:
PTO: Penguin Patch Holiday store.
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary:
PTO: hoagie sales, class coin collection competition and yearbook
sales.
Romney Middle:
Cheerleaders: handmade corn hole board raffle, embroidered
Pioneer throw sales and paint night.
Hampshire High:
HOSA: raffle ticket sales for “pie in the face” at teacher or
administrator.
German National Honor Society: Halloween chocolate sales.
Basketball: shoot-a-thon, Harlem Superstars basketball game,
and homecoming dance.
Freshman Academy: homecoming dance.
Swim Team: paint night, hoagie sales, car wash and bake sale
and beef stick sales.
FFA Alumni: Puravida bracelet sales, citrus/cookie dough and
nut sales and strawberry sales.
2. A request from Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Franks for their child to attend
school in Hardy County for the 2019-2020 school year instead of their
home county of Hampshire.
3. A trip request for German class students at Hampshire High to visit
the Holocaust Museum in DC.
B. Personnel:
- Resignation of Professional Personnel:
- Kimberly Grace, After School Tutor for Romney Elementary, effective October 14, 2019.
- Transfer and employment of Service Personnel:
- Employ Kelly Hiett as a Substitute Cook effective October 10, 2019.
- Transfer Caroline Loy, Part-time Cook at Augusta Elementary, to Cook at Hampshire High effective when the additional line of service is available to begin.
- Transfer and employment in Extracurricular Positions:
- Employ Victoria Sciarrabba as Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach at Romney Middle School effective for the season of the sport.
- Employ the following as Homebound Teachers effective October 10, 2019: Donna Davis, Robert Gunther, Julie Landis and Nancy Clark.
- Employ Ralph Michel and Heather Michel as After School Tutors (2 positions) at Capon Bridge Middle effective October 10, 2019.
- Other:
- Permission to post for a Yearbook Support person for Capon Bridge Elementary for $20/hour for up to $500 to be paid by Capon Bridge Elementary general funds.
- Volunteers:
- Augusta Elementary: Catherine Savage.
- Romney Elementary: Renee Adams, Jennifer Kisamore, Gerald Mathias and Robin Skipper.
- Slanesville Elementary: Jacqueline Haines and Clara Whitacre.
- John Cornwell Elementary: Sharon Leivestad and Bonnie Schaeffer.
- Capon Bridge Elementary: Emily Brill, Serena Charlton, Rachael Davis, Patricia Fox, Dorinda Strother and Michelle Warnick.
- Capon Bridge Middle: Rebecca Carpenter, Wallace Dixon, Jr., Victoria Dixon, Naomi Haines, Michael Haines, Amie Nisbet, Sarah Pearce and Bonnie Vance.
- Hampshire High: Christine Hart, Timothy Hart and Gretta Ramsey.
- Transportation: Brian Lipscomb.
Mrs. Rinker moved approval with Mrs. Wilcox seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
IV. (V.) NON-CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
A. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the second
reading of the following policies: 3040 – Protection of Pupil Rights, 3080 – Circumstances
Under Which Students May Attend for Fewer Than Four Full Years and/or May be Scheduled
for Courses for Less Than the Instructional Day, 3081- Part-Time Enrollment and Policy
3210 – Bullying, Harassment and Intimidation.
Mrs. Rinker moved approval with Mrs. Wilcox seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
B. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the Memorandum
of Understanding between E. A. Hawse Health Center, Inc. and Hampshire County Schools
to provide behavioral health services as part of a school based Behavioral Health Program.
Mrs. Wilcox moved approval with Mr. Hott seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
C. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the confidential settlement agreement that was discussed earlier in executive session.
Mr. Hott moved approval with Mrs. Rinker seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
V. (III.) STUDENT HEARINGS:
Student Hearings were held.
The meeting was adjourned at 12:21 p. m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.