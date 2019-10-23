West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Enjoy the sound of the stream, being near the always warm Vepco Lake & seconds from the public boat launch. This gives you the best of both worlds; the lake or just pack up & head to your own slice of heaven w/stream, spring & rock bar. Easy access in the winter & near Ski Resort. 5.45 AC. $29,900. WVGT102990
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
