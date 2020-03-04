West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Lot with 315 ft. of frontage on North River w/shed & camper/bunkhouse on the water’s edge. Outhouse on site, canoes & grill convey; wired for generator. Great build site out of flood zone overlooking river, electric is on site. Hunt, fish, ATV’s & shooting range in place. 10.03 AC. $119,900. WVHS113836
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
