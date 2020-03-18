West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Old homestead or farmette. Live off the land, have a garden, unlimited potential. A cool creek runs through the property. With Capon River and Edwards Run public hunting & fishing nearby, there is plenty to do. 5.36 AC. $45,000. WVHS113812
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
