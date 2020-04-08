West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Looking for a place to hunt & ride ATV’s? This is it! Private access into 8,000 AC. of Nathaniel Mountain hunting, the South Branch of the Potomac is nearby for fishing and canoeing. Isolate yourself from the world. 20.13 AC. $44,652. WVHS113950
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
