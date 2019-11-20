West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Beautiful, level lot w/230 ft. of frontage on the Great Cacapon River in the Crossings. Great building spot out of flood zone w/underground electric & phone lines, a septic system & pond. 3 Common areas w/pavilion, grills, swings, basketball court & boat launch. 6.71 AC. $69,500. WVHS113430
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
