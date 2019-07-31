West Virginia Land & Home Realty

1960’S Model doublewide in excellent condition & solid as a rock for its age. New flooring, lots of natural light & full basement for storage. Easy access, only 1/4 mile off Rt. 50, fronts on paved road. Great starter home or for someone looking to downsize. .36 AC. $79,900. WVHS112918
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
