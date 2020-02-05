West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Well, septic and a road leading into a cleared build/camp site. Most of the hard work is done. Private access into 8,000 AC. of public hunting land, nearby rivers for kayaking and fishing. Plenty of wildlife roam these woods. 20.40 AC. $79,900. WVHD105726
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
