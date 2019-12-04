West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This property is equipped with well, septic & power. Plug it in & hook it up. Warden Lake is at the base of the mountain for fishing & small boating. Hunt & shoot on your own property, shed for storage & pad for camper/building. 20.73 AC. $89,900. WVHS105524
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.