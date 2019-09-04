WVGT102950
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Custom Built home from flooring to ceiling no detail was over looked. Practically brand new for less than you could build it! Located perfectly between Keyser and Petersburg all you have to do is move in! 2.09 AC. $249,900. WVGT102950

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

